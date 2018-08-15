Police in Matthews are searching for a missing man who suffers from dementia.

Grady Lydell Moore, 56, was last seen on Tuesday around 7:00 a.m. in the area of the Intown Suites at 9211 E. Independence Blvd. in Matthews.

Moore is 5’11”, weighs 160 to 170 lbs. and has a mustache. He was wearing a gray hoodie, red t-shirt, khaki shorts and blue shoes.

Moore has been known to frequent the CATS bus terminal at 310 E. Trade St. in Charlotte. If you know of his whereabouts, call Matthews Police at 704-847-5555.

© 2018 WCNC