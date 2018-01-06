LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - First responders will now be honored with their own stamp by the U.S. Postal Service. The FOREVER stamp recognizes the men and women firefighters, police officers and emergency medical service professionals.

According to the USPS, these men and women respond to critical situations with skill, dedication, and uncommon bravery.

Detailed on the USPS website, the digital illustration on the stamp is a symbolic scene that shows three first responders in profile, facing right, as they race into action.

The first figure is a firefighter carrying an ax. The second figure is an EMS worker, with the EMS Star of Life visible on her cap, upper arm, and emergency bag. The third figure is a law-enforcement officer shining a flashlight toward unknown danger ahead. The dark background and signs of smoke in around the figures suggest the wide range of situations that demand the immediate attention of a first responder.

Artist Brian Stauffer worked with art director and designer Antonio Alcalá and designer Ricky Altizer to create this stamp.

No word yet on when the stamp will officially be released.

