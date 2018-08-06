Twenty-four hours after President Donald Trump's appearance at FEMA, and his comments about rescues continue to upset and frustrate the people who were in boats saving lives.

"I was shocked," said John Billot, with America's Cajun Navy.

America's Cajun Navy was one of many groups of volunteers who launched boats for days. Together with Louisiana's Cajun Navy, civilians pulled thousands out of flooded homes.

"I never saw anyone out there with a mai tai watching the hurricane come in," said Clyde Cain with Louisiana Cajun Navy. "That's ludicrous."

"Not one time did we ever, ever look up at the sky and say wow, that's a nice hurricane," Billot said.

Volunteers say they went with little sleep for days. Too many people needed help.

"If it wouldn't have been for us, they wouldn't have been picking up live bodies. They would have been picking up deceased bodies," Billot said.

The president's comments also dumbfounded Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

"I don't know what information he had or where he drew his comments from to make that assessment," Gonzalez said. "It's not reflective of what I saw out on the front lines."

Hours before Harvey made landfall, it is true; people were seen walking around as the storm kept getting closer. But when Harvey finally hit, the sheriff says he and his deputies saw up close and personal the crisis unfolding. No one was gawking at a storm -- only trying to help each other overcome it.

"I'd be happy to invite the President to ride out the next hurricane, so he can see firsthand the impacts of these natural disasters," Gonzalez said.

Photos: Thousands rescued after Harvey dumps record rainfall

01 / 47
Texas National Guardsmen assist residents affected by flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey onto a military vehicle August 27, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Lt. Zachary West/Army National Guard via Getty Images)
02 / 47
Rescue workers and volunteers help residents make their way out of a flooded neighborhood after it was inundated with rain water following Hurricane Harvey on August 29, 2017 in Houston. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
03 / 47
Mario Qua holds Wilson Qua as they evacuate their flooded home after the area was inundated with flooding from Hurricane Harvey on August 27, 2017 in Houston. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
04 / 47
Dean Mize holds children as he and Jason Legnon use an airboat to rescue people from homes that are inundated with flooding from Hurricane Harvey on August 28, 2017 in Houston. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
05 / 47
Rescuers help a man and children from flooding from Hurricane Harvey on August 28, 2017 in Houston. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
06 / 47
Shardea Harrison looks on at her 3 week old baby Sarai being held by Dean Mize, who used his airboat to rescue them from their home after the area was inundated with flooding from Hurricane Harvey. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
07 / 47
Dean Mize (L) and Jason Legnon carry a person to an airboat as they rescue people from their homes after the area was inundated with flooding from Hurricane Harvey on August 28, 2017 in Houston. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
08 / 47
People walk down a flooded street as they evacuate their homes after the area was inundated with flooding from Hurricane Harvey on August 28, 2017 in Houston. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
09 / 47
A person waves to rescuers as he walks through a flooded street after the area was inundated with flooding from Hurricane Harvey on August 28, 2017 in Houston. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
10 / 47
A Texas National Guardsman carries a resident from her flooded home following Hurricane Harvey August 27, 2017 in Houston. (Photo by Lt. Zachary West/Army National Guard via Getty Images)
11 / 47
A Texas National Guardsman carries a resident from her flooded home following Hurricane Harvey August 27, 2017 in Houston. (Photo by Lt. Zachary West/Army National Guard via Getty Images)
12 / 47
Naomi Coto carries Simba on her shoulders as they evacuate their home after the area was inundated with flooding from Hurricane Harvey on August 27, 2017 in Houston. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
13 / 47
People push a truck down a flooded street after the area was inundated with flooding from Hurricane Harvey on August 27, 2017 in Houston. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
14 / 47
A man helps children across a flooded street as they evacuate their home after the area was inundated with flooding from Hurricane Harvey on August 27, 2017 in Houston. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
15 / 47
People walk down a flooded street as they evacuate their homes after the area was inundated with flooding from Hurricane Harvey on August 27, 2017 in Houston. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
16 / 47
People use a boat to evacuate their home after the area was inundated with flooding from Hurricane Harvey on August 27, 2017 in Houston. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
17 / 47
A man helps children across a flooded street as they evacuate their home after the area was inundated with flooding from Hurricane Harvey on August 27, 2017 in Houston. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
18 / 47
People use a boat to evacuate their homes after the area was inundated with flooding from Hurricane Harvey on August 27, 2017 in Houston. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
19 / 47
People walk down a flooded street as they evacuate their homes after the area was inundated with flooding from Hurricane Harvey on August 27, 2017 in Houston. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
20 / 47
People use an air matress to float down a flooded street as they evacuate their homes after the area was inundated with flooding from Hurricane Harvey on August 27, 2017 in Houston. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
21 / 47
Andrew White (L) helps a neighbor down a street after rescuing her from her home in his boat in the upscale River Oaks neighborhood after it was inundated with flooding from Hurricane Harvey. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
22 / 47
Volunteers and officers from the neighborhood security patrol help to rescue residents in the upscale River Oaks neighborhood after it was inundated with flooding from Hurricane Harvey. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
23 / 47
HOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 27: Volunteers and officers from the neiborhood security patrol help to rescue residents in the upscale River Oaks neighborhood after it was inundated with flooding from Hurricane Harvey on August 27, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi late Friday evening, is expected to dump upwards to 40 inches of rain in Texas over the next couple of days. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
24 / 47
HOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 27: Volunteers and officers from the neiborhood security patrol help to rescue residents in the upscale River Oaks neighborhood after it was inundated with flooding from Hurricane Harvey on August 27, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi late Friday evening, is expected to dump upwards to 40 inches of rain in Texas over the next couple of days. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
25 / 47
HOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 27: Volunteers and officers from the neiborhood security patrol help to rescue residents and their dogs in the upscale River Oaks neighborhood after it was inundated with flooding from Hurricane Harvey on August 27, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi late Friday evening, is expected to dump upwards to 40 inches of rain in Texas over the next couple of days. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
26 / 47
HOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 30: Michael Boyd passes his son Skylar over to a rescue worker as they are evacuated on an airboat from their apartment complex after it was inundated with water following Hurricane Harvey on August 30, 2017 in Houston, Texas. It was Skylar's first birthday. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi August 25, has dumped nearly 50 inches of rain in and around Houston. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
27 / 47
HOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 30: The Walker and Brown families walk out of the water at Memorial Drive and North Eldridge Parkway in the Energy Corridor of west Houston, Texas where residents rescued from their flooded homes and apartments due to high water coming from the Addicks Reservoir after Hurricane Harvey. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi August 25, has dumped more than 50 inches of rain in some areas in and around Houston. (Photo by Erich Schlegel/Getty Images)
28 / 47
HOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 30: The Walker and Brown families walk out of the water at Memorial Drive and North Eldridge Parkway in the Energy Corridor of west Houston where residents rescued from their flooded homes and apartments due to high water coming from the Addicks Reservoir after Hurricane Harvey on August 30, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi August 25, has dumped more than 50 inches of rain in some areas in and around Houston. (Photo by Erich Schlegel/Getty Images)
29 / 47
HOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 30: A man directs a rescue boat to people in need of rescue at an apartment complex after it was inundated with water following Hurricane Harvey on August 30, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi August 25, has dumped nearly 50 inches of rain in and around Houston. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
30 / 47
HOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 30: Residents wait for rescue at an apartment complex after it was inundated with water following Hurricane Harvey on August 30, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi August 25, has dumped nearly 50 inches of rain in and around Houston. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
31 / 47
Evacuees are prepared to be airlifted by the Florida Air Force Reserve Pararescue team from the 308th Rescue Squadron after being rescued from the flooding of Hurricane Harvey on August 30, 2017 in Port Arthur. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
32 / 47
HOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 30: Shannon Danley carries a rabbit to a rescue boat after it was found floating in floodwater in an apartment complex after it was inundated with water following Hurricane Harvey on August 30, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi August 25, has dumped nearly 50 inches of rain in and around areas Houston. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
33 / 47
HOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 30: Residents try to keep their belongings dry while waiting for rescue at an apartment complex after it was inundated with water following Hurricane Harvey on August 30, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi August 25, has dumped nearly 50 inches of rain in and around Houston. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
34 / 47
HOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 29: The Tellez family is evacuated from their home after severe flooding following Hurricane Harvey in north Houston August 29, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi late Friday evening, is expected to dump upwards of 40 inches of rain over the next couple of days. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
35 / 47
HOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 29: Rescue workers and volunteers help residents make their way out of a flooded neighborhood after it was inundated with rain water following Hurricane Harvey on August 29, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi August 25, has dumped nearly 50 inches of rain in and around Houston. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
36 / 47
HOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 29: Rescue workers and volunteers help residents make their way out of a flooded neighborhood after it was inundated with rain water following Hurricane Harvey on August 29, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi August 25, has dumped nearly 50 inches of rain in and around Houston. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
37 / 47
HOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 29: Rescue workers and volunteers help residents make their way out of a flooded neighborhood after it was inundated with rain water following Hurricane Harvey on August 29, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi August 25, has dumped nearly 50 inches of rain in and around Houston. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
38 / 47
HOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 29: A large rescue boat is pulled through shallow water after flooding caused by heavy rain during Hurricane Harvey August 29, 2017 in the Bear Creek neighborhood in west Houston, Texas. The neighborhood flooded after water was released from nearby Addicks Reservoir. (Photo by Erich Schlegel/Getty Images)
39 / 47
HOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 29: Luis Perez of the Texas Army National Guard goes house-to-house checking for anyone that may need rescue after flooding caused by heavy rain during Hurricane Harvey August 29, 2017 in the Bear Creek neighborhood in west Houston, Texas. The neighborhood flooded after water was released from nearby Addicks Reservoir. (Photo by Erich Schlegel/Getty Images)
40 / 47
HOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 29: Rescue workers and volunteers help residents make their way out of a flooded neighborhood after it was inundated with rain water following Hurricane Harvey on August 29, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi August 25, has dumped nearly 50 inches of rain in and around areas Houston. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
41 / 47
HOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 28: People make their way out of a flooded neighborhood after it was inundated with rain water, remnants of Hurricane Harvey, on August 28, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi late Friday evening, is expected to dump upwards to 40 inches of rain in areas of Texas over the next couple of days. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
42 / 47
HOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 28: People are rescued from a flooded neighborhood after it was inundated with rain water, remnants of Hurricane Harvey, on August 28, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi late Friday evening, is expected to dump upwards to 40 inches of rain in areas of Texas over the next couple of days. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
43 / 47
HOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 28: Evacuees make their way to dry land after leaving their homes that were inundated with flooding from Hurricane Harvey on August 28, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi late Friday evening, is expected to dump upwards to 40 inches of rain in Texas over the next couple of days. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
44 / 47
HOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 28: Evacuees are helped to dry land after their homes were inundated with flooding from Hurricane Harvey on August 28, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi late Friday evening, is expected to dump upwards to 40 inches of rain in Texas over the next couple of days. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
45 / 47
HOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 28: A child is helped off the back of a rescue truck after his family evacuated their home after it was inundated with flooding from Hurricane Harvey on August 28, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi late Friday evening, is expected to dump upwards to 40 inches of rain in Texas over the next couple of days. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
46 / 47
HOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 28: People wait for a rescue boat as they flee their homes after the area was inundated with flooding from Hurricane Harvey on August 28, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi late Friday evening, is expected to dump upwards to 40 inches of rain in Texas over the next couple of days. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
47 / 47
HOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 28: People evacuate their homes after the area was inundated with flooding from Hurricane Harvey on August 28, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi late Friday evening, is expected to dump upwards to 40 inches of rain in Texas over the next couple of days. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Jeff Lindner, meteorologist with the Harris County Flood Control District, who provided round-the-clock updates to Houstonians during Hurricane Harvey, weighed in on President Trump's comments via Twitter.

"With all do respect @POTUS those 'storm watchers' were actually citizens helping bring their fellow neighbors to safety. Most of them would do the exact same thing again...because that is what we do and what makes us #houstonstrong"

Senator Ted Cruz's office released this statement about the President's remarks:

"Our office was not on this call, so I can't speak to the context. But based on what Sen. Cruz saw on the ground during the devastation of Hurricane Harvey, the Coast Guard, TXDPS, local law enforcement, ordinary citizens, and many other private individuals’ search and rescue efforts were pivotal—those people are true heroes and saved countless lives. Sen. Cruz is immensely proud of their work and grateful for their service in keeping storm victims safe.”

Cajun Navy plans to make shirts with the President's comments as a fundraiser for the organization to stock up on supplies and resources ahead of the next natural disaster.

