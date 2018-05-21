CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte council woman LaWana Mayfield continued her Twitter tirade over the weekend, all this just three days after the fraternal order of police called for her resignation after she compared police to terrorist in a tweet back in March.

"Highly disappointed, I shouldn't have to waste my time talking about something like that," said CMPD chief of police Kerr Putney.

With more than 9,000 tweets, Mayfield is no stranger to standing her ground and voicing her opinion online.

Back in October, she tweeted, "For All who read about Hitler you are Now Living how he reigned in # 45."

Mayfield's Trump-related tweets continued on March 26 when she said, "being black in America under #45 has created homegrown terrorist, wearing blue uniforms."

The tweet was in reference to the death of Stephon Clark, a black man who was shot by police officers in Sacramento.

Just four days ago, she referenced the previous tweet by saying: "I have and continue to be one of the strongest supporters of law enforcement but I will NOT turn a blind eye to corruption, assaults, and the killings of unarmed black & brown people. If you are offended by my comments and not the situation YOU need to re-evaluate."

She also said she didn't "paint everyone with broad brush, the media did. Time to stop making excuses for bad cops and re-victimizing victims."

Her comments aren't contained to just Twitter. Earlier this month, she posted a conspiracy theory on Facebook, suggesting the Twin Towers in New York City weren't taken down by planes... only to later apologize on Flashpoint.

"I apologize for the heart and pain that was created," Mayfield later said.

This time, Mayfield isn't backing down and some of her constituents in District 3 don't disagree.

"In the communities now there is no more community policing. In order to build the trust of the community, police have to get out of their cars get in the community," said one man.

