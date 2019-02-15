CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles announced the creation of a new committee designed to reach out to immigrant communities.

In a memo, Lyles said city workers complained that members of Charlotte's immigrant communities were failing to return phone calls for essential city services. The memo said the city's 40,000 immigrants developed a fear of city government after a slew of arrests of undocumented workers by federal agents.

"I think we all recognize the fear and disruption it has created," said Councilman Matt Newton, who was selected to serve on the new committee.

A recent uptick in immigration arrests after the Mecklenburg County came after new sheriff Gerry McFadden suspended the voluntary 287g program, which allowed local deputies to check the immigration status of jail inmates.

"ICE warned us, and they even warned us because of our removal of the voluntary program — and again, it was voluntary — they had to come into the community and do their jobs," said Brandon Pierce, a Republican who is running for city council.