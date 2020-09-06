'Black Lives Matter' to be painted on South Tryon Street in uptown Charlotte

South Tryon Street will have "Black Lives Matter" painted onto the asphalt Tuesday as protests continue across the country.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Black Lives Matter is coming to the streets of uptown Charlotte in a new way Tuesday.

As protests against police brutality continue nationwide following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, the City of Charlotte is painting "Black Lives Matter" onto South Tryon Street in the heart of uptown. The display will be between 3rd and 4th Streets, one block away from the intersection of Trade and Tryon.

Charlotte City Manager Marcus Jones said Monday that putting Black Lives Matter would be a powerful message after Washington DC did the same last week.

According to Charlotte DOT, South Tryon Street is expected to reopen at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser later announced that section of 16th Street near the White House is now called "Black Lives Matter Plaza."