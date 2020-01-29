CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The City of Charlotte has finally revealed some of their plans to rezone the old Eastland Mall site, including the headquarters for the new Major League Soccer team.

Wednesday's rezoning application means the city is now starting the process of transforming the old Eastland location into a mixed use development. There are three main parcels in the application. They are the Charlotte MLS headquarters, which includes a practice facility and multiple soccer fields, a commercial space with possible restaurants, stores and hotels, plus a residential area with starter homes and multi-family units.

The city is also applying for an additional eight acres for the site, bringing the total to 78 acres. City staff says that will help with the MLS space for the project. The application notably asks for the option of having a bubble domed facility.

"You know, it's one more step forward," said Tracy Dodson, assistant city manager. "It's really exciting and something that the community has [wanted] so long and the city as well, it's finally starting to make its way to reality."

Dodson also noted that the MLS practice facility and other development likely won't be complete until after 2022, long after the start of the 2021 MLS season.

A community meeting is now planned for March. If the application is approved, there would be a public hearing at city council in April, with a vote by council coming in May at the earliest.

