CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Thousands gathered in uptown Charlotte Saturday night to show support of migrant families separated at the border.

Over a dozen organizations teamed up to organize Saturday's "End the War on Immigrants" demonstration.

Elaine Miller said she couldn't sit still any longer after seeing what the children separated from their families at the border had to go through.

"America is a place that people came for freedom and have hope and dreams not for putting people in cages," Miller said.

Norm, a demonstrator, echoed similar sentiments.

"They are children and parents," he said. "You just don't do that."

"It's every parent's worst fear," Norm added.

Charlotte City Council Member Braxton Winston attended Saturday night's demonstration. He said keeping families together and embracing the immigrant is what our community stands for.

"At the heart of it, this is what this nation stands for," Winston said. "I know the people of Charlotte, that this is what we stand for."

