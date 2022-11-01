Former CMPD chief making the case for Charlotte's $29.8M Neighborhood Bond

Kerr Putney is touting a nearly $30M bond that would improve some of Charlotte's most distressed neighborhoods and connect them to the rest of the city.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Best known as Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief from 2015-2020, Kerr Putney is now retired from the force and using his social capital to promote a $29.8 million bond referendum that would improve what the city has described as its most "distressed neighborhoods".

"We're talking about making sure Charlotte is not just ready for the next few years, but the next 10 and 20 years," Putney, the current chief community and government relations officer at CPI Security, said.

Putney is one of three co-chairs, who signed on to promote the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance's "Vote Yes for City Bonds" campaign.

The two other co-chairs include Charlotte market president at Truist Financial Rai Glover and Ali Summer, who is a business administration executive at Ally Financial.

The campaign is an effort to convince Charlotte voters to support a $226 million bond referendum package this election cycle. The bonds focus on three major issues. If all are approved, about $146.2 million would fund street projects and $50 million would support the city’s housing trust fund.

"We're bursting at the seams when it comes to infrastructure needs in our city right now," Putney told WCNC Charlotte.

6 Key Corridors of focus:

Beatties Ford/Rozzelles Ferry Central/Albemarle Freedom/Wilkinson I-85/West Sugar Creek North Tryon/Graham West Boulevard

Developments for the neighborhood bond would focus on what the city has identified as six key corridors and include new sidewalks, bike lanes, street and pedestrian lights, and storm drainage -- along with landscaping.

"From the north of Charlotte to the south to Charlotte, from the east side to the west side, it's investing in critical areas so everybody can get all across our city and do so safely," Putney explained.

City leaders say the money invested from the bond would come at no additional cost to taxpayers by way of the Capital Investment Plan. The CIP is a long-range investment program designed to meet the community's needs brought on by growth.

Putney said supporting this bond on the Nov. 8 ballot simply gives the city permission to spend earmarked money on planned projects.

"This is not about increasing your tax rate," he said. "Everybody wants sidewalks, everyone wants our vibrant communities that are safe. And this is an opportunity to put your money where your mouth is."