ROCK HILL, S.C. — Presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren made another stop in South Carolina Saturday, holding a town hall event in Rock Hill. The Massachusetts Senator spoke for a little over an hour, taking questions from some of the hundreds of people who gathered at Clinton College.

They had to move the rally outside to accommodate the 600 people who came to hear Warren lay out her plans for if she's elected president.

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren hoped to drum up support in the Palmetto State, rallying the crowd with plans to build an America that works for the people.

“I don't want a government that works for giant multinational corporations," Warren said. "I want one that works for our families."

She laid out her plans to get rid of corruption, structurally change the economy and implement a wealth tax.

"When you make it so big that you are in the top 1/10 of 1%, pitch in 2 cents so that everybody else has a chance to make it in this country,” she said.

She plans to put that "2 cents" toward providing universal childcare and pre-k, tuition-free technical, 2-year and 4-year college and says it could also cancel student loan debt.

She covered a wide range of topics, swaying some who came to listen.

"We came here with an open mind we've seen Joe Biden down here, we’ve seen Kamala Harris in Columbia and we're impressed with her, she’s number one right now,” Lois Briggs of Fort Mill said.

Warren didn't mention the impeachment investigation with the crowd at all, the South Carolina RNC putting out a statement demanding she makes it clear if in her ethics plan she would allow Joe Biden’s son to serve on a foreign board.

In a statement, Joe Jackson, South Carolina Communications Director with the Republican National Committee said:

“While Elizabeth Warren is in town today, there is one question that she needs to be asked, again. Has she had time to go back and look at her ethics plan to see if it would allow a member of the Vice President’s family to serve on a foreign board? Elizabeth Warren needs to make it clear to South Carolinians where she stands on the fact that Joe Biden’s son was paid over $600,000, with no qualifications except who his father is, while he was in charge of U.S. policy in Ukraine."

President Trump tweeted several times today about the situation, saying the whistleblower "twisted his words" to make it look like he did something wrong.

"It appears he is willing to take taxpayer dollars and dangle them in front of a foreign country in order to help himself and his own political chances of being re-elected. It’s wrong, it’s a violation of the law and congress has a duty to perform,” Warren said to the media after the event.

As South Carolina has the first primary in the South for both parties, Warren and other candidates are expected to continue to visit the state.

