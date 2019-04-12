GASTONIA, N.C. — For the first time in years, a familiar incumbent will no longer be on the ballot of Gaston and Cleveland County voters after a panel of judges approved re-drawn congressional district maps for the 2020 election in North Carolina.

Both counties will now be in the 5th Congressional District, held by Rep. Virginia Foxx (R), instead of the 10th district, which is held by Rep. Patrick McHenry (R).

The change comes amid years of litigation on the congressional map, which had been viewed by the courts as a product of illegal partisan gerrymandering.

The courts approved this latest map, saying there wasn't enough time to litigate the map without rescheduling the 2020 primary.

Gaston County Board of Elections Director Adam Ragan said his staffers have been keeping track of the new changes.

"We're going to send out cards probably the first of the year," Ragan said. "Countywide mailing for voters that will have their new congressional district."

Gaston County Republican Party Chair Jonathan Fletcher said because Congressman McHenry was so well-connected in the county, few people tried to challenge him.

"As we get into this election with someone from a different part of the state potentially being our representative, we're going to have some people that do try to jump in and get on the action," Fletcher said.

Gaston County Commissioner Tracy Philbeck already announced he's mulling whether to run.

In a phone interview, Gaston County Democratic Party Chairman Daniel Caudill said the party's candidates are staying positive and remaining excited for the upcoming election.

However, he said the party is keeping an eye on future litigation that could affect the district lines.

Ragan believed the district lines are set for 2020, but he expected them to once again change after the election.

"Of course with the census, we will have new congressional districts," Ragan said. "It looks like North Carolina will probably add another congressional seat."

