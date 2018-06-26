Fewer voters are expected to head to the polls for Tuesday's runoff elections than turned out for the June 12 primaries. Those who do take part will find a shorter ballot.

► When to vote: Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Anyone in line by 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

► Where to vote: Go to your normal polling place unless you have received a letter from elections officials listing another location.

► Rules to remember: Runoffs are considered to be a continuation of the primary. That means voters who cast ballots in one party's primary must vote in the same party's runoff. Those who did not vote in the June 12 primary have the option of choosing either party's runoff — but not both.

► Bring a photo ID: Voters need to bring photo identification such as a South Carolina driver's license, a state Department of Motor Vehicles ID card, a South Carolina voter registration card with photo, a U.S. passport or a federal military ID.

► Which races are on the ballot? Republican voters can cast ballots in two statewide races. Gov. Henry McMaster and Greenville businessman John Warren are competing for their party's nomination and Attorney General Alan Wilson will face state Rep. Todd Atwater in the other runoff.

► Do employers have to give workers time off to vote? No.

► Can I take my child with me to vote? Yes. Children under age 18 may accompany voters in voting booths.

