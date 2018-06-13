COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Despite having the most votes Tuesday night, incumbent Henry McMaster will face a runoff with John Warren for the Republican nod in the South Carolina gubernatorial race.

With 82 percents of precincts reported, McMaster received over 1122,000 votes (44 percent) as of Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. -- about 48,000 more than Warren (25 percent) at the time -- but failed to exceed the minimum of 50 percent to skip the runoff round.

Despite being forced into a runoff, incumbent Henry McMaster told supporters in Columbia it a great victory.

McMaster calls it a great victory but he faces.runoff in 2 weeks after failure to get majority. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/tUWhAceTvt — RadBerky (@RBerkywcnc) June 13, 2018

McMaster and Greenville businessman John Warren will face off for the Republican nod on Tuesday, June 26.

The winner of the runoff will face Democratic nominee James Smith in the November election.

