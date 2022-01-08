Race for open North Carolina US Senate seat intensifies

Weeks ago, the race was leaning toward Republican Ted Budd, but over the last few weeks, Democrat Cheri Beasley has gained in the polls.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With just 99 days before the Nov. 8 general election, the race for US senator from North Carolina is still very much up in the air. With both parties vying for control of the Senate, every close race gains even more attention.

Weeks ago, the race was leaning toward Republican Ted Budd, but over the last few weeks, Democrat Cheri Beasley has gained in the polls making this race too close to call.

Budd was initially buoyed by the support of former President Donald Trump and the sagging approval numbers of President Joe Biden.

Normally this would be enough for representative Budd to coast into office, but other factors are now at play. Democrats are more energized after the supreme court decision to overturn Roe V. Wade and the recent Jan. 6 congressional hearings may play a factor. Especially with key independent voters who could ultimately swing the election.

Both candidates have been taking to the airwaves and social media to make their cases.

Contact Richard DeVayne at rdevayne@wcnc.com and follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts