NC now "must-win" for President Trump according to political experts

"Biden can win without North Carolina, Trump can't," one political science professor said. Here's why...

GREENSBORO, N.C. — People always say your vote matters. But this year that might be truer than ever before. See the race for president in our state keeps getting tighter.

Real Clear Politics says the average poll is down to just a 1.5 point lead for Former Vice President Joe Biden in North Carolina. If you put that percentage point into terms of registered voters, that means if less than 110,000 voters change their minds, President Trump would win our state. And North Carolina is a state he's gotta win according to political experts.

The political statistics website fivethirtyeight.com looked at all the polls. They found based on the most recent responses from voters President Trump has a 13 in 100 chance of winning reelection. You can click on each of those pathways Trump could win, and in every one of them shown on the site he has to win North Carolina. Local experts are saying this too like UNCG political science professor Thom Little.

"Biden-Harris can win the election without North Carolina, I don't think Trump can," Little said. "If Trump wins North Carolina, that's going to tell me at that point the Trump-Pence ticket still has a shot."

The reason why is because of these three other swing states. Right now, if you trust the polls, Biden has sizeable leads in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan. That means it's more important for President Trump to take Florida and North Carolina instead. And you can bet on a lot more campaigning in our state.