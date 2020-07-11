North Carolina leaders react as Biden declared winner of presidency

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles posted a series of tweets, calling the day "historic" and saying she is proud to be an American, Democrat and Black woman.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Associated Press has called the U.S. presidential election for former Vice President Joe Biden after calling Pennsylvania at 11:25 a.m. Saturday.

Democrat Joe Biden has surpassed the 270 electoral vote threshold to take the White House and become the 46th president of the United States.

In the time since the call was made, leaders across the state of North Carolina have reacted to the news.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, who was recently re-elected for his second term, posted on his Twitter Saturday morning, congratulating Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris.

Congratulations to President-Elect @JoeBiden and VP-Elect @KamalaHarris! I look forward to working with them for a stronger, better educated and healthier North Carolina. - RC — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) November 7, 2020

Congresswoman Alma Adams shared a post on her Facebook and Twitter Saturday, saying it was "an emotional moment," and that another glass ceiling had been shattered.

I could not be prouder of my Sister for shattering another glass ceiling. The people have spoken, and I’m ready to get to work with President Biden and Vice President Harris. — Alma Adams (@AlmaforCongress) November 7, 2020

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles posted a series of tweets after the news, calling the day "historic" and saying she is proud to be an American, Democrat and Black woman.

I’m proud to be an American.



I’m proud to be a Democrat.



I’m proud to be a Black woman.



I’m proud to be the Mayor of Charlotte, NC, where @JoeBiden is our President and @KamalaHarris is our Vice President! — Mayor Vi Lyles (@ViLyles) November 7, 2020

Similarly, Charlotte Mayor Pro Tem Julie Eiselt posted a number of tweets in support of Biden and Harris, specifically calling Harris a "symbol of hope" for women.

Congratulations VICE PRESIDENT-elect KAMALA HARRIS!!

⁦@KamalaHarris⁩

❤️🍾🎉

You are a symbol of hope for all women, young and old.

The future is possible for whatever we want it to be! pic.twitter.com/x1VBLp376s — Julie Jacobus Eiselt (@JulieEiselt) November 7, 2020

Charlotte City Council member Dimple Ajmera congratulated the two as well, calling for hope, peace and unity.

Our Diwali gift has arrived. Let’s light a lamp of hope, peace and unity. 🙏🏽



Congratulations President-elect @JoeBiden and Vice President-elect @KamalaHarris! https://t.co/zqD9uZfXpL — Dimple Ajmera, CPA (@DimpleAjmera) November 7, 2020