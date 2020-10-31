Vice President Mike Pence headed back to North Carolina

Pence is scheduled to be in Boone to attend a Sunday worship service at Alliance Bible Fellowship with Rev. Franklin Graham.

BOONE, N.C. — Vice President Mike Pence will be back in North Carolina yet again when he visits Boone on Sunday.

According to a release, the Vice President will be attending a worship service at Alliance Bible Fellowship with Rev. Franklin Graham.

Government officials said Air Force Two will land in Hickory early Sunday morning.

Pence is expected to return back to Washington, D.C. later that Sunday.

Additional details about the Vice President’s trip are forthcoming.

OTHER STORIES

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775