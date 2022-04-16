'It's a crisis' | Lawmaker pushes federal legislation protecting black maternal health

On Flashpoint, Rep. Alma Adams advocates for sweeping reform to protect moms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This week marks the fifth anniversary of the Black Maternal Health Week, running from April 11-17.

"This situation is worse today than it was 25 years ago," Rep. Alma Adams said.

Rep. Adams is the co-founder and co-chair of the Black Maternal Health Caucus, and she's pushing the passage of the Black Maternal Health Momnibus Act, which was reintroduced in February 2021, and remains stalled in the US Senate.

Statistics show black mothers are nearly three times as likely to die in childbirth, and infant mortality is nearly two times as high in Black communities.

The Momnibus Act consists of 12 bills, and addresses social determinants of health and funds community-based organizations.

"It's a comprehensive approach posed to the crisis. We've never tried it before," Adams said.

Adams said the legislation protects women from all walks of life.

"It doesn't matter what your socioeconomic status is, how much money you have, how much insurance you have, it impacts anyone," Adams said.

