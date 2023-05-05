Democrats see new abortion restrictions as a rallying issue in 2024

On Flashpoint, Mecklenburg County's new democratic leader said voters must understand what's at stake.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Democratic leaders say new abortion restrictions passed by the North Carolina General Assembly could energize their base going into the 2024 election.

"I think that people need to understand the consequences of their local races," Drew Kromer, Chair of the Mecklenburg County Democratic Party, said.

While Charlotte is heavily democratic, Kromer said democrats underperformed in recent elections.

"Wake County in 2020, their turnout was 56%. And the statewide was 51%. And in Mecklenburg, we were down at 45%," Kromer said.

North Carolina lawmakers on Thursday approved a ban on most abortions after 12 weeks of pregnancy, down from the current 20 weeks. Governor Cooper has promised a veto of the bill, but with a Republican super-majority, GOP members could override his veto.

Republicans gained members in the state house and senate in the 2022 election, even after the US Supreme Court overturned the landmark abortion ruling Roe vs Wade.

Kromer said his job is to make sure voters understand what's at stake in 2024.

"If we don't tie some of these important issues like abortion and gerrymandering, to some of these other races, people don't understand the reason that they need to turn out. And in a race that otherwise wouldn't seem super important to them.

Still, Republicans aren't shying away from the issue going into 2024. While some states tried to pass a ban at 6 weeks, North Carolina republicans tout their plan as a more moderate approach.

"Most North Carolinians would agree that some limitations on abortion are needed. Consistent with the view, the bill announced Wednesday takes a reasonable and well-balanced approach," Lorena Castillo-Ritz, Chair of the Mecklenburg County Republicans, said.

