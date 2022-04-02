'Give Republicans a chance' | GOP candidate makes the case for republicans at Government Center

On Flashpoint, Kyle Luebke said republicans can give new perspective on city's issues.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In a city where registered democrats and unaffiliated voters far outweigh republicans, Kyle Luebke is hoping change is in the air in Charlotte.

"Give republicans a chance," Luebke said.

Luebke is one of eleven candidates running for the four at-large city council seats. He said his priority is affordable housing and transit, issues that have plagued the city for years.

"I talked to people on the bus all the time, and our bus system is not working for them," he said. And we need to figure out a way to make our bus system reliable, efficient and effective for every single person who relies upon it for transportation."

Currently, only two of the council's eleven members are republicans.

"We've been dealing with these issues for decades," he said.

Luebke is one of the five council candidates running that are part of the LGBTQ+ community, the most ever in the race.

"The best thing about Charlotte is the sense of community," Luebke said.

The primary is scheduled for May 17.

Contact Ben Thompson at bthompson@wcnc.com and follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.