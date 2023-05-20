x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Flashpoint

Charlotte advocates discussing bringing awareness to mental health

On Flashpoint, Charlotte-area advocates discuss why now is the time to bring attention to mental health illness.

More Videos

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and on Flashpoint, WCNC Charlotte's Ben Thompson spoke with Jaren Doby, a psychotherapist for Novant Health, on the importance of bringing awareness to the issue.

More Videos

Charlotte-area mental advocate Fonda Bryant spoke about the importance of suicide prevention. North Carolina lawmakers recently introduced the Fonda Bryant Suicide Prevention bill in Bryant's name.

More Videos

If you or a loved one are facing thoughts of suicide or self-harm, there is help readily available. You can call Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 or chat with them online. There are also resources in North Carolina available here and in South Carolina available here.

SEE THE FULL EPISODE SUNDAY AT 11 A.M. ON FLASHPOINT, ONLY ON WCNC CHARLOTTE.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.
SUBSCRIBEApple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts 

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.  

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out