LGTBQ republicans denounce NC Lt. Governor's recent comments

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Log Cabin Republicans of North Carolina, a conservative LGBTQ group, is condemning recent remarks by North Carolina Lt. Governor republican Mark Robinson.

"The Democrats are fundraising of this," Kyle Luebke, President of the NC Log Cabin Republicans said.

Luebke called the comments "unacceptable and demeaning."

Luebke recently attended a GOP Pride event in November attended by former President Trump and former First Lady Melania Trump.

"The Republican party of 2021 is not one that accepts demeaning language about gay people or trans people," he said.

Several video clips have surfaced in recent months showing Robinson speaking to church groups and conservative gatherings, and insulting LGBTQ people. In one recent clip, he suggested homosexuals are inferior to heterosexuals, saying they serve no purpose.

WCNC Charlotte reached out to the Lt. Governor's office multiple times and hasn't received a response.

Luebke said his group has spoken to Robinson in the past and is hopeful the two sides will find some common ground.

"We are hoping to speak to his office sooner rather than later to further that dialogue," he said.

