'We need more talent' | Nearly 20k jobs added in the Charlotte area in recent months

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In the second quarter of 2022, 19,900 new jobs were created in the Charlotte region, according to the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance.

"The problem remains that we need more talent. So there's still a lot of openings, and it's a good time to be looking for a job," Kelly O'Brien, the chief advocacy and strategy officer for the Alliance, said.

The Charlotte Alliance represents the business community in Charlotte and its 15-county region.

"I don't think that there is a day that goes by where I don't sit in meetings with the business community saying, 'we need more talent'," O'Brien said.

Job growth in the Charlotte region is leading the national rate in several areas including business services, financial activities, education and health services, according to the Alliance.

"I think that it's going to continue to be strong employment growth and a lot of job opportunities for the foreseeable future," O'Brien said.

The unemployment rate fell to 3.4%, down from the previous quarter's 3.7%.

Across the state, businesses showed strong growth in the second quarter of 2022. New business creations totaled nearly 93,000, according to the North Carolina Secretary of State's office.

"We're seeing that a lot of these new corporations and LLCs are being formed in our more rural areas," Elaine Marshall, Secretary of State, said.

Recently, Marshall's office expanded its Rural Rise NC program, which provides resources to entrepreneurs in several counties to help them succeed.

Recently, reports from CNBC and Moody's have cited North Carolina's economic growth as the strongest in the country.

