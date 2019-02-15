CHARLOTTE, N.C. — At an NBA All-Star Weekend event Friday, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said he supports a packet of proposed legislation to strengthen some gun laws.

Democrats in the General Assembly submitted nearly a dozen changes including a proposal that would require permits for the purchase of so-called assault-style weapons.

Another proposed measure would ban bump-stocks that are used to convert a semi-automatic weapon into a near full-automatic.

Cooper applauded the new proposals but admitted it would be a challenge in the Republican-controlled General Assembly.

“It's an ambitious piece of legislation considering the General Assembly that we have,” said Cooper.

On the still disputed results of the congressional race between Republican Mark Harris and Democrat Dan McCready, Governor Cooper would not say at this point if he believes there was absentee ballot fraud.

“There are some serious allegations here, but I think it's important for the board of elections to look at the evidence and make the right decision based on the evidence," Cooper said.

The board of elections will hold an evidentiary hearing in Raleigh on Monday to look into the 9th District election.