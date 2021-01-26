NC Sen. Jeff Jackson to run for US Senate in 2022

North Carolina Sen. Jeff Jackson is the second Democrat to join the race for US Senate, hoping to fill the vacancy by retiring Sen. Richard Burr.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina State Sen. Jeff Jackson, a Democrat, announced Tuesday he will run for U.S. Senate in 2022, joining the race for retiring Sen. Richard Burr's seat in Congress.

Jackson made the announcement on Twitter, writing, "You deserve leadership that listens and learns. So we're making this a true 100 county campaign." He is the second Democrat to join the race alongside Erica Smith. Rep. Mark Walker, a Republican, is the only challenger on the opposite side of the ticket so far.

Jackson vowed his campaign will hit North Carolina roads speaking to voters across the state to know exactly how they feel and address their concerns face-to-face. He said he will use those town halls to build his campaign agenda to best represent North Carolina in Washington.

"We know how divided we are," Jackson said. "That's why we have to go everywhere and talk to everyone. Rural, urban, red [or] blue."

Jackson became the second-youngest North Carolina state senator in 2014. He continues to serve in the armed forced as a Captain in the Army National Guard.

North Carolina Republicans issued a statement in response to Jackson's campaign announcement, calling him "Cal Cunningham Jr."