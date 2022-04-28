'I made a mistake': Madison Cawthorn reacts to being caught with gun at Charlotte airport

Rep. Madison Cawthorn admitted there was "no excuse" for having a loaded gun in his carry-on bag at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — United States Congressman Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) posted a message on Instagram encouraging everyone to "take the extra 30-60 seconds" to make sure they don't have any weapons in their bags while traveling. It comes after Cawthorn was cited at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport for having a pistol in his carry-on bag.

"I made a mistake yesterday, no excuse for it, just a flat out mistake," Cawthorn wrote.

In the video, Cawthorn shared his thanks for law enforcement officers who keep the public safe. The video was shot in North Carolina, according to Cawthorn, who said he was flying home from Washington.

"Fly safe, make sure you don't have a gun in your bag," he said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said Cawthorn was cooperative with officers and confirmed the weapon was his. He was issued a citation for possession of a dangerous weapon on city property.

"It is standard procedure for the CMPD Airport Division to cite in lieu of arrest for the misdemeanor charge ... unless there are other associated felony charges or extenuating circumstances," the CMPD statement explains.

