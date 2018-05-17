CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte City Councilwoman LaWana Mayfield is again under fire for comments she made on social media.

In March, Mayfield tweeted that “Being Black in American under #45 has created homegrown terrorist wearing blue uniforms” in response to the police shooting of Stephon Clark.

Being Black in America under #45 has created homegrown terrorist wearing blue uniforms. #AReckoningIsComing https://t.co/WhUnTJW52T — LaWana Mayfield (@lawanamayfield) March 26, 2018

Clark was fatally shot in his grandmother’s backyard following a police pursuit in Sacramento, Calif. on March 18. Police body cameras captured the chase and an officer apparently shouting “gun” moments before Clark was shot. The gun officers thought Clark was carrying turned out to be a cellphone.

Now, the members of the law enforcement community believe it's time for her to step down from the city council.

"I think she probably needs to. She needs to remove herself or she needs to at least step back and re-evaluate. She needs to think about what she's saying and what repercussions of her actions and her words are having on law enforcement," said Mark Michalec, President of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Fraternal Order of Police.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Chief Kerr Putney wouldn't go so far as to say Mayfield should resign, but he did say her comparison of police officers to terrorists is "hard to stomach."

"That is not my position to take," Putney said. "I'm merely a police chief who responds to the city manager who also is accountable to this community.

"Here's what I'm telling you. This is a tough week for us already. It's hard for us to recruit, it's hard for us to retain, and then it's almost hypocritical to say that we want you to be diverse and then you layer on allegations that paint us with a black brush."

In April, Mayfield apologized on NBC Charlotte's FlashPOINT for sharing a 9/11 conspiracy theory on her Facebook page. Mayfield faced immediate criticism for the social media post, even sparking nationwide outrage and calls for her resignation.

"I apologize for the hurt and pain that was created," Mayfield said.

The post linked to an article suggesting a “controlled demolition” took down the World Trade Center’s towers instead of two hijacked commercial airplanes. A petition on Change.org garnered over 1,200 signatures calling for Mayfield's resignation.

