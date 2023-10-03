Mecklenburg County State of the County address highlights key points during the last fiscal year

Board Chair George Dunlap highlighted the county's accomplishments during the last fiscal year.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners met on Friday for their State of the County Address.

They also discussed the approval of eight new business investments which could bring hundreds of jobs to Mecklenburg County.

Education and literacy were also hot topics, with Chairman Dunlap highlighting the steps the county took to improve in these areas.

"We invested in public libraries literacy programs and skills development as well as numerous programs through central piedmont and operating support to CMS [Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools]," Dunlap said.

County leaders also said they have invested millions of dollars in programs that align with their mission and priorities including housing insecurities, health access, and racial equity.

