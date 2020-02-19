CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg will be in Charlotte on Saturday, February 29 to headline the North Carolina Democratic Party’s inaugural Blue NC Celebration.

This will be Mike’s fourth visit to North Carolina since announcing his candidacy.



“We are excited to have Mike back in town and to join so many of our friends at the North Carolina Democratic Party in celebrating the work we are all going to do together to build the party up strong over the next year,” said Bloomberg North Carolina State Director James Mitchell. “Support continues to grow for Mike’s candidacy across the Tar Heel state, and we’re excited to win delegates here on Super Tuesday. From his multiple visits to our unmatched organizing operation, Mike’s commitment to the state has been clear: we are playing to win North Carolina in November, and we plan on taking a whole lot of Democrats with us on the way.”

Where: Hilton Charlotte University Place, 8629 J M Keynes Drive, Charlotte, NC 28262

When: Saturday, February 29, 2020

7:00 PM: Dinner and Program

