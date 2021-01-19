NC town considering more LGBT protections after moratorium

The moratorium emerged from a compromise between Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and Republican lawmakers to do away with the state’s 2016 “bathroom bill."

BOONE, N.C. — The first town in the Charlotte-area will meet to discuss ordinances to expand more non-discrimination protections to LGBT citizens.

The Town of Boone announced that Tuesday night's agenda will include the "consideration of LGBTQ non-discrimination ordinance." They are expected to discuss the topic at around 7:30 p.m.

Town councilman Dustin Hicks, who put the item on the agenda, said he's doing so "to gather council's thoughts on the matter in the hopes that we can go forward with creating policies to protect LGBTQ+ folks from discrimination in our community in our coming meetings."

The moratorium emerged from a compromise between Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and Republican lawmakers to do away with the state’s 2016 “bathroom bill" related to restroom access for transgender people.