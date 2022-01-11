NC Lt. Gov. Robinson under fire for meme doubting Paul Pelosi attack

A post on Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson's Facebook page made light of the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, casting doubt on details surrounding the assault.

Example video title will go here for this video

RALEIGH, N.C. — A post on Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson’s personal Facebook page appears to make light of and cast doubt on details surrounding the attack last week on the husband of U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“I’m sorry Paul I don’t believe you or the press!!!!” the post, published Saturday, says. The message was posted along with an image of packaging mocked up to look like a Halloween costume for an “attacker.” The image features a picture of a shirtless, grinning, hammer-wielding man wearing underwear.

Pelosi’s 82-year-old husband, Paul Pelosi, was attacked with a hammer by a male assailant Friday at the couple's San Francisco home, the Associated Press reported. He was hospitalized and underwent surgery for a skull fracture, AP reported.

Podcasts from WCNC Charlotte

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

