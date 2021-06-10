NC lawmakers pass ban on abortions because of Down syndrome

"Children should not have to pass a genetic test to earn the right to be born," said Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth. "This is eugenics in its worst form."

RALEIGH, N.C. — Legislation that would prevent a woman from getting an abortion in North Carolina simply because of a prenatal diagnosis of Down syndrome was on its way to Gov. Roy Cooper on Thursday after it received final approval in the state Senate.

The 27-20 party-line vote in the Senate followed more than half an hour of emotional debate among five female senators.

"Children should not have to pass a genetic test to earn the right to be born," said Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth. "This is eugenics in its worst form."

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts