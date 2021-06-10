x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Charlotte's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Charlotte, North Carolina | WCNC.com

North Carolina Politics

NC lawmakers pass ban on abortions because of Down syndrome

"Children should not have to pass a genetic test to earn the right to be born," said Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth. "This is eugenics in its worst form."
Credit: pabrady63 - stock.adobe.com
North Carolina Capitol Building in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — Legislation that would prevent a woman from getting an abortion in North Carolina simply because of a prenatal diagnosis of Down syndrome was on its way to Gov. Roy Cooper on Thursday after it received final approval in the state Senate.

The 27-20 party-line vote in the Senate followed more than half an hour of emotional debate among five female senators.

"Children should not have to pass a genetic test to earn the right to be born," said Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth. "This is eugenics in its worst form."

Read more on WRAL.com

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.