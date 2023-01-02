NC bill would require all businesses to accept cash

House Bill 20, known as the "Cash Commitment Act," would require all retail businesses in North Carolina to accept cash.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina lawmakers introduced a bill that would require all retail businesses across the state to accept cash payments.

House Bill 20, known as the "Cash Commitment Act," states "every consumer has the right to use cash" at all retail businesses that accept in-person payments. HB20 was filed by a group of Republicans from across the state.

The move comes as more businesses are doing away with cash and only accepting credit cards or mobile payments. HB20 would also make it illegal to charge cash-paying customers a higher price compared to those who use a credit or debit card.

In the proposed bill, businesses that refuse to accept cash could face a $2,500 fine for the first violation and $5,000 for any subsequent violations. The bill does allow businesses to refuse payments made with $100 bills.

A recent Pew Research poll found that 4 in 10 Americans don't use cash. The bill is still a long shot to pass, but the proposed idea is already a reality in some places. Local governments in San Francisco and Philadelphia already require businesses to accept cash.

