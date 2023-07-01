New NC legislative sessions brings raft of issues, unpredictable action

Several high-profile issues leftover from 2022 -- including Medicaid expansion, medical marijuana and online sports gambling -- will likely be front and center.

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina lawmakers left some key issues unfinished last year, furnishing a road map for at least some of the business they’ll discuss when a new session starts Wednesday.

Medicaid expansion, which would bring federally funded health insurance to hundreds of thousands of North Carolina’s working poor, has momentum after a breakthrough last year, but there’s no guarantee it will pass.

Measures to OK online sports gambling and medical marijuana that failed to get over the finish line last year will be resurrected as sponsors try again.

The state budget is an annual priority, bringing with it conversations about teacher pay, general education funding and, particularly this year, state employee raises.

