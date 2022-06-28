New federal fund unlikely to improve chances of red flag gun law in North Carolina

Republican leaders say the prospect of using federal money to pay for red-flag gun laws would infringe on people's Second Amendment rights.

RALEIGH, N.C. — A bipartisan federal gun control bill signed into law last week includes $750 million to help states pay for red-flag or extreme-risk programs.

However, WRAL News found Republican legislative leaders in North Carolina don't seem to be swayed by the prospect of new federal money. They say it would infringe on people's Second Amendment rights. Red-flag or extreme risk laws allow authorities or family members in some states to ask courts to temporarily take away guns from a person who's believed to be a danger to themselves or others. Gun owners then have a court hearing within a short timeframe to try to get their guns back.

State Rep. Marcia Morey, a Democrat, has been filing red-flag bills for six years. They've never even gotten a hearing. Morey said she tried to meet with House Speaker Tim Moore after the Uvalde shooting, but he wouldn't even discuss it.

Moore said earlier this month he's not interested in adding a red-flag law in North Carolina.

"The issue is, a lot of the legislation that's being pushed by those on the political left is really just gun control," Moore said. "It would simply take guns away from law-abiding citizens."

