New bill would not legalize sports betting in North Carolina until Jan. 1

State lawmakers will discuss a bill that would make online sports wagering legal in North Carolina, but it wouldn't start until later than previous estimates.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina leaders will discuss bills that could legalize online sports betting in the state as early as 2023.

The House Judiciary 1 Committee will hear two sports gambling bills Tuesday that work in tandem to legalize sports betting online and on mobile devices across North Carolina. Senate Bill 688 passed a divided Senate last year. Meanwhile, Senate Bill 38, an unrelated bill that also passed last year, will be removed and changed to a sports gambling bill Tuesday, according to WRAL-TV in Raleigh.

Sports betting is currently allowed in North Carolina, but only at a physical casino. Two Cherokee casinos in western North Carolina accept sports wagers currently. The legislation is supported by the Charlotte Hornets, Carolina Hurricanes and Carolina Panthers, as well as Charlotte Motor Speedway, WRAL reported.

Senate Bill 38 calls for businesses that participate in sports wagering to pay a 14% privilege tax on gross wagering revenue minus winnings paid out plus promotional/bonus credits and federal excise tax. The original proposal called for an 8% tax rate.

The legislation would authorize gambling on professional, college, electronic and amateur sports. Taking bets on youth sports, defined as events in which the majority of competitors are under 18 or are competing on behalf of preschool, elementary, middle or secondary schools, is not permitted.

If passed, legalized online sports gambling could begin no earlier than Jan 1., 2023. The date in the bill is later than previous estimates, which suggested sports betting could be legalized in time for the upcoming football season.

