'Our hearts are heavy,' Gov. Roy Cooper, other state lawmakers respond to deadly Texas elementary school shooting

“Our hearts are heavy for their loved ones and the community,” Gov. Roy Cooper said in part after the deadly shooting at Robb Elementary in Texas.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — At least 15 people, including 14 children, are dead following a shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, according to Texas officials. There are several others, both students and adults, being treated for injuries.

Uvalde officials said the shooting started at 11:32 a.m. Tuesday at a building at Robb Elementary that houses 2nd, 3rd and 4th graders. All campuses were placed under lockdown due to the gunfire.

Police said the 18-year-old alleged shooter was killed.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a statement:

“Texans across the state are grieving for the victims of this senseless crime and for the community of Uvalde. Cecilia and I mourn this horrific loss and we urge all Texans to come together to show our unwavering support to all who are suffering. We thank the courageous first responders who worked to finally secure Robb Elementary School. I have instructed the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Rangers to work with local law enforcement to fully investigate this crime. The Texas Division of Emergency Management is charged with providing local officials all resources necessary to respond to this tragedy as the State of Texas works to ensure the community has what it needs to heal.”

North Carolina lawmakers are also responding to the deadly elementary school shooting.

What a devastating and unspeakable tragedy at a Texas Elementary School where at least 14 students were killed by a shooter. Our hearts are heavy for their loved ones and the community.

- RC — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) May 24, 2022

My heart breaks for the Uvalde community.



This cannot be the violent reality we accept for our children. Congress must pass commonsense gun violence prevention legislation.



My thoughts are with the wounded & the families that are forever changed. — Congresswoman Kathy Manning (@RepKManning) May 24, 2022

Please join me in praying for the children and families involved in this horrific shooting in Uvalde, Texas.



Words cannot express our grief over such an unspeakable act of evil. — Congressman Ted Budd (@RepTedBudd) May 24, 2022

“It’s another sad day in our history and in our country when innocent children are gunned down. Our hearts and prayers... Posted by Forsyth County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough, Jr. posted the following statement on Facebook:

“It’s another sad day in our history and in our country when innocent children are gunned down. Our hearts and prayers are with the families and the whole state of Texas. As they go through this tragic event, I would like to encourage all of us to take a moment of silence and many minutes of prayer. We must continue to be vigilant, and we must continue to stand together - not only is the future depending on us, but our children are. May God be with us.” Sheriff Bobby F. Kimbrough, Jr.