Supreme Court leaves North Carolina absentee ballot deadline at Nov. 12

The United States Supreme Court rules to allow mail in ballots to be counted up to nine days after election day.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A decision by the Supreme Court impacts thousands of absentee voters in North Carolina. The 5-3 decision allows absentee ballots in the state to be received and counted up to nine days after Election Day.

Under the Supreme Court's order, mailed ballots postmarked on or before November 3 must be received by 5 P.M. on November 12 to be counted.

The justices on Wednesday refused to disturb a decision by the State Board of Elections to lengthen the period from three to nine days, pushing back the deadline to Nov. 12.

The board’s decision was part of a legal settlement with a union-affiliated group. The decision is seen as a win for Democrats.

More than one and a half million absentee ballots have been requested in the state and more than 800 thousand have already been received. Voters can mail in those ballots or drop them off at polling locations on or before Election Day.

Republicans, including President Trump's campaign, had filed separate but similar appeals asking the High Court to make the state revert to a November 6 deadline for accepting late-arriving ballots.

BREAKING: A HUGE win tonight for NC voters at SCOTUS, which upheld the State Board of Elections’ effort to ensure that every eligible vote counts, even in a pandemic. Voters must postmark their ballots by Election Day but now have certainty their vote will be counted. Let's vote! — Josh Stein (@JoshStein_) October 28, 2020