Trump holding 'Save America' rally in Selma, NC, on April 9

SELMA, N.C. — Former president Donald Trump announced Friday that he would be holding a rally in Selma on April 9.

The rally will be about five weeks before North Carolina’s primary elections, and Trump has thrown his support behind candidates in some key Republican races, including the U.S. Senate race, where he endorsed current U.S. Rep. Ted Budd.

Trump has also endorsed first-time candidate Bo Hines in the eight-way GOP primary in North Carolina’s 13th Congressional District, which includes Johnston County.

“There might have been a couple of guys in the audience who didn’t enjoy his speech, but North Carolina Republicans had a great time when President Donald Trump was last in North Carolina and we are thrilled to welcome him back," said Jonathan Felts, senior advisor to Budd's campaign. "It’s always great to hear from a Chief Executive who knows how to win back-to-back victories in our great state.”

