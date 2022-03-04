Former Charlotte mayor who spent time in prison for bribery to run for city council

Patrick Cannon resigned as Charlotte's mayor in 2014 after he was caught on video admitting to taking bribes from undercover FBI agents.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Former Charlotte Mayor Patrick Cannon filed to run for Charlotte City Council Friday, Mecklenburg County elections officials said, marking his return to politics after serving 22 months in prison for bribery.

Cannon filed to run for an at-large City Council seat, WCNC Charlotte learned. He resigned from his position as mayor in 2014 after he was caught on camera admitting to taking a series of bribes totaling around $50,000 from undercover FBI agents. He was arrested in March of 2014, just 114 days into his term as mayor.

He accepted a plea agreement in 2014 and was sentenced to 44 months in federal prison. Cannon was initially under investigation for public corruption; however, the sentence was part of a plea deal in which he pleaded guilty to one count of honest services wire fraud, which carried a potential sentence of up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Cannon issued a statement Friday, saying in part he wants to start "a new beginning" with a chance for redemption.

"Due to a mistake made by me that would cause me to voluntarily resign my Mayoral post 8 years ago and be sentenced for Honest Services Wire Fraud, business remained unfinished for the citizens of Charlotte under my leadership. To date I still take responsibility for my actions then, remaining sorry for those shortcomings, and continue to ask for forgiveness of you and our community in its totality. A chance for redemption is all I can ask for and pray that you might provide it in a fall that was taken, with the hope of getting up and starting a new beginning with your support."

Patrick Cannon's public life:

1993 - Youngest city council member in CLT's history

2013 - Elected mayor

2014 - Arrested on bribery charges

2016 - Released from prison

2022 - Announces new run for city council#ncpol https://t.co/js2KBPopFQ — Ben Thompson (@Bentnews) March 4, 2022

Cannon said he believed the agents were developers wanting his help getting into Charlotte's hot real estate market. He was released from prison in September of 2016. Part of his 44-month sentence was reduced after he completed an alcohol treatment program. He was also ordered to pay a $10,000 fine.

Cannon also pleaded guilty to voter fraud for attempting to vote without having rights of citizenship restored. He was not given any extra jail time for that conviction.

In 2017, Cannon started hosting a radio show in Charlotte and he gave political hopefuls advice about how to run for office during a forum hosted by the Black Political Caucus. Cannon said he had no plans to seek public office at the time but left the door open for a return to politics.

Dr. Michael Bitzer, a political science professor at Catawba College, said in 2017 that a Cannon comeback wouldn't be easy.

"It would be hard for me to envision how Patrick Cannon would come back from acknowledging conviction but still saying I want to serve," Bitzer said. "I think the voters would probably say, 'no thank you.'"

