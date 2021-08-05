SC Rep. Ralph Norman tests positive for COVID, was fully vaccinated

He's the second prominent South Carolina politician to test positive for the virus this week.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman said he's tested positive for the coronavirus despite being fully vaccinated.

Norman made the declaration in a tweet Thursday.

"After experiencing minor symptoms this morning, I sought a COVID-19 test and was just informed the test results were positive," he wrote. 'Thankfully, I have been fully vaccinated and my symptoms remain mild. To every extent possible, I will continue my work virtually while in quarantine for the next ten days."

He's the second prominent South Carolina politician to test positive for the virus. On Monday, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham announced he'd contracted the virus. He also said he'd been vaccinated.

Meg Kinnard of the Associated Press reported Thursday Graham said he'd had some "pretty tough days" since the diagnosis but was feeling better. He advocated for people to get the vaccine, saying it helped him, and said he's asked Former President Donald Trump to push for people to get the shot.

Rep. Norman represents South Carolina's Fifth Congressional District, which stretches from suburban Charlotte in York County into Chester and Union County and then down into the Midlands, including all or parts of Newberry, Lee, Sumter, Kershaw, and Fairfield Counties. Before taking the office in a special election in 2017, he was a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.