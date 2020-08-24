Lack of masks, social distancing at RNC concerns Mecklenburg County health director

Gibbie Harris said she noticed delegates during the RNC roll call meeting were notably not wearing masks or maintaining 6-feet of distance.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris said she has reached out to the Republican National Convention staff regarding her concern about the lack of masks and social distancing at the RNC in Charlotte Monday.

Harris said she noticed delegates during the RNC roll call meeting Monday morning were notably not wearing masks or maintaining 6-feet of distance.

"I have been assured that they are working hard to address the issues," Harris said in a release. "All attendees agreed to comply with the requirements prior to attending and were informed that these requirements would be enforced."

#NEW: @MeckCounty Health Director says she reached out to RNC staff, concerned about what she was seeing. Asked for enforcement but I did not see people breaking up people at the front of stage or telling people to put on masks, from my vantage point. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/x3zvgAxNQq — Hunter Sáenz (@Hunt_Saenz) August 24, 2020

In a virtual news conference last Friday, Harris described the planning and procedures for the RNC. That included testing attendees before their arrival and then retesting them once they’re in Charlotte.

“All attendees have been tested seven days prior to the event, and if they did not have a negative test, will not be attending,” Harris said.

Harris said there were also daily temperature screenings and symptom checks for attendees, hotel staff, and vendors.

“The only events and meetings that are approved to occur are the ones necessary to conduct the business to nominate a candidate,” Harris said last week.

She added:

“We are hosting the largest sanctioned event in Charlotte and in North Carolina since the onset of the pandemic,” said Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris.

President Donald Trump also attended the convention and spoke to delegates at the convention shortly after he and Vice President Mike Pence were formally nominated for reelection by GOP delegates.

Trump's visit coincided with the first day of the RNC in uptown Charlotte. During his speech to delegates, Trump told supporters the 2020 election is critical when it comes to the direction of the country as his administration campaigns for reelection.

"This is the biggest. This is it. Our country can go in a horrible, horrible direction or an even greater direction," Trump said, touting the U.S. economy before the COVID-19 pandemic.