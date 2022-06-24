Roe v. Wade overturned: What it means for North Carolina and South Carolina

The Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade, the longtime legal precedent regarding the right to legal abortion in the U.S. It's now in the states' hands.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade Friday, the longtime legal precedent guaranteeing the right of legal abortion in the U.S. The landmark ruling now puts abortion into individual states' hands.

This prompts immediate questions across the country about what's next for abortion rights. So where do the Carolinas stand on the issue?

Trigger Laws

First, neither North Carolina nor South Carolina have so-called "trigger" laws regarding abortion.

When it comes to abortion, more than a dozen states have trigger laws that will immediately take effect and ban abortion following the Supreme Court's ruling on Roe v. Wade. Those states include neighboring Tennessee.





North Carolina abortion rights

Earlier this year, Gov. Roy Cooper, who is a Democrat, said he would veto any abortion restriction bill. This makes the idea a non-starter for House Speaker Tim Moore for now.

Cooper issued a statement saying he will "fight to keep politicians out of the doctor's exam room."

"For 50 years, women have relied on their constitutional right to make their own medical decisions, but today that right has been tragically ripped away. That means it's now up to the states to determine whether women get reproductive health care, and in North Carolina they still can.

I will continue to trust women to make their own medical decisions as we fight to keep politicians out of the doctor's exam room."

Attorney General Josh Stein tweeted Friday that North Carolina still has legal access to abortion following the Supreme Court's ruling.

"I have a message for the women of North Carolina: You still have a legal right to an abortion in our state," Stein tweeted. "North Carolina state law protects women's reproductive freedoms."

That likely won't change until at least November, when Republicans will have a chance to win a super majority in the General Assembly. A super majority would give Republicans the power to override Cooper's veto.

Even still, passing an abortion ban would require a unanimous opinion from Republicans.

"It's difficult to win a super majority," Elon political science professor Jason Husser told WFMY. "Even if the Republicans do win a super majority, it would require a consensus within the Republican party to pass something."

Husser said it could be 2025 — when Cooper's term ends — before big changes are really possible. If the next governor is a Republican, it won't require a super majority to override a veto.

South Carolina abortion rights

Last year, lawmakers passed the "fetal heartbeat bill" that almost completely outlaws abortion, but it was put on hold by the courts.

South Carolina currently allows abortions up to 20 weeks. With the overturning of Roe v. Wade, most abortions will become illegal in South Carolina.

"In South Carolina there is a fetal heartbeat bill that was passed a year ago that had a junction placed on it by a federal district court judge," University of South Carolina political science professore Kirk Randazzo told WLTX. "If Roe is overturned then that bill would immediately become the law of the state.”

The fetal heartbeat bill would prohibit abortion in most cases if a fetal heartbeat is detected, or at about six weeks — before most women know they're pregnant.

Gov. Henry McMaster, a Republican, celebrated the Supreme Court ruling by calling it a "resounding victory for those who have worked so many years to protect the lives of the most vulnerable among us." McMaster pledged South Carolina lawmakers will move to make abortion illegal through the fetal heartbeat bill by the end of the day on Friday, June 24.

