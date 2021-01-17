A tweet by the guard said the unit was helping to "provide security support" for the event.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Members of the South Carolina National Guard are in Washington D.C. this week to provide security for the upcoming inauguration.

A tweet from the South Carolina National Guard says that units from South Carolina are in the nation's capitol in advance of the inauguration of President Joe Biden.

About 650 soldiers from South Carolina will work in support of the District of Columbia National Guard and local civilian authorities.

The National Guard support in the district includes , "manning traffic control points, security checkpoints, and managing the flow of personnel to ensure spectators are able to move around smoothly and safely before, during, and after the inauguration events." .

U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers with the #SCGuard join #NationalGuard members from several states & territories in Washington D.C. to provide security support in the district in the lead up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (📸: Sgt. Brian Calhoun) pic.twitter.com/kFargDMJad — SC National Guard (@SCNationalGuard) January 17, 2021

The South Carolina National Guard has previously supported past Presidential Inauguration events according to a press release sent out.

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. R. Van McCarty, the adjutant general for South Carolina said, "This past year was historically busy for the National Guard and we are prepared to continue meeting the demands of 2021. Our Soldiers and Airmen have been actively supporting the COVID-19 response efforts in the state for more than 300 days and now we will also be joining other states and territories in our nation's capital in support of the Presidential Inauguration. As a community-based organization, it is important to us to support our neighbors and help keep citizens safe."

No date has been set for the guards return.