SC Republican votes to impeach President Trump

Just two days earlier, he'd said he wouldn't vote for impeachment. Last week, he voted against certifying Joe Biden's win.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Rep. Tom Rice of South Carolina has voted to impeach President Donald Trump, becoming one of just 10 Republicans who joined Democrats in sanctioning the President.

The House voted 232-197 in favor of impeaching Trump on a charge of inciting an insurrection. He became the first president to be impeached twice. The vote came days after he fomented a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol by telling his supporters to “fight like hell” against election results that he falsely told them were rigged.

Rice's vote was surprising since he had not hinted that he'd be voting in favor before the vote. Just two days earlier, he told TV station WBTW in South Carolina that he did not support impeachment, saying it would stoke "further division."

All of the other five Republicans from the state voted no. Rep. James Clyburn, South Carolina's lone Democrat and the third-ranking member of the party leadership, voted yes as well.

Last week, Rice had also voted to object to the certification of Joe Biden's win in several states. Rice also was among the group of GOP lawmakers last month who supported the Texas lawsuit challenging the election.

Rice represents South Carolina's 7th Congressional District, which is on the state's north coast and includes Myrtle Beach. He's the only person to represent the district, which was created in 2012 after reapportionment.

Nine other Republicans other than Rice joined Democrats in voting to impeach the president. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called Trump a “clear and present danger” to the country.

Trump, who has been suspended from social media platforms, was expected to respond to the vote in a taped video to be released later Wednesday.