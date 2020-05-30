Protest planned in Rock Hill, Charlotte following death of George Floyd

Protesters will gather in Rock Hill, Charlotte and Salisbury Saturday over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody turned violent.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Protesters will gather in Rock Hill, Charlotte and Salisbury Saturday over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody turned violent.

These are the protest planned around the Charlotte area:

Rock Hill

Black Lives Matter March at Fountain Park 11 a.m.

Charlotte

White Allies Event at Marshall Park 12 p.m.- 2 p.m.

Protest Against Police Brutality at CMPD Headquarters 1pm - 8pm

Salisbury

Women for Community Justice in downtown 4:30 p.m.

Shortly after 9 p.m. Friday night, the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department deemed the gathering "unlawful" and had ordered the demonstrators to disperse.

Additional officers were brought in after the crowds did not disperse.

Several people, including Charlotte City Councilman Braxton Winston, have been detained by police.

The windows of several nearby businesses were smashed late in the night.

In Rock Hill, a Black Live Matter March For George Floyd is being held at 11 a.m. at Fountain Park.