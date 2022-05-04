'They're taking over space for our native trees' | Registration reopens for Bradford Pear Bounty Program in Guilford Co.

After a successful first run, the N.C. Forest Service is reopening registration for the their Bradford Pear exchange in Guilford County on Tuesday, April 5.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The white blooms on Bradford Pear trees may look pretty, but they smell bad and they're an invasive species taking over Guilford County.

This is why the N.C. Forest Service, N.C. State Cooperative Extension, N.C. Urban Forest Council and the N.C. Wildlife Federation have partnered together to launch the Bradford Pear Bounty Program in Guilford County.

After a successful first run, they're reopening registration on Tuesday, April 5 because there was so much interest. They've added 250 trees to the inventory.

Homeowners in the county can exchange up to five Bradford Pear trees from their property for five native trees.

Native trees include trees like eastern redbud or flowering dogwoods. Those trees will be on a first come, first served basis.

If you're interested you'll just need to register for the vent, take a photo of the trees before and after removal and then bring the trees to the pick-up location on the scheduled date.

Homeowners are responsible for tree removals.

The exchange event is Saturday, April 23 from 9 a.m.- 12 p.m. at the UNC Greensboro Park and Ride Lot on the corner of W. Gate City Boulevard and Chapman Street at 1720 W. Gate City Blvd in Greensboro.

To register and for more information visit treebountync.com.

Taylor Jones, Guilford County consumer horticulture extension agent said Bradford Pears are taking over the native trees and therefore, are taking away resources from our wildlife.

"By replacing them with native trees, the native trees are going to provide all the habitat, food sources, you know, sort of cover for multiple species of wildlife. Insects, birds, small mammals of course and things like that," Jones said.