The Social Security Administration declared Carmen Rivera dead and as a result many of her personal accounts were frozen.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Carmen Rivera was in for a surprise when she visited her Jacksonville bank earlier this month. She was told the Social Security Administration declared her dead.

"I am not dead. I am well and alive," she told First Coast News.

She laughed about it, but she says a serious mistake is causing her anxiety.

Rivers said the SSA declared her dead and froze her account, which had a ripple effect on other parts of her life.

Rivers is a single mother with a disabled son and collects Social Security for the two of them each month.

However, those benefits were suspended last September. She says the SSA told her they made a 'typo.' "They caused suffering, pain, sleepless nights. I cried. I never expected this that I had to experience," Rivera said.

First Coast News has reached out to the agency and has not yet received a response.

Rivera says her account was finally restored, but she's not getting her full benefits. Her bank account was also re-opened but she just learned her license was suspended.