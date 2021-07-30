NC: A breakdown of the executive vaccine verification for state employees

Gov. Cooper's COVID-19 update comes days after the CDC recommended every one, even vaccinated people, wear masks again.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Gov. Roy Cooper issued an executive order stating, thousands of state workers will have to get the COVID vaccine or get tested weekly.

The executive order applies to Governor’s Office and Governor Cabinet Agencies only. Cooper is urging private businesses to do the same.

State employees required to show vaccine proof include:

Dept. of Health & Human Services

Dept. of Transportation

Dept. of Public Safety

Dept. of Commerce

Dept. of Revenue

Dept. of Administration

Dept. of Military & Veterans Affairs

Dept. of Environmental Quality

Dept. of Information Technology

Dept. of Natural and Cultural Resources

The new policy starts on September 1.

All workers in the above agencies must show proof of vaccination weekly to their agency HR staff or get the weekly COVID tests. Employees who don't comply could lose their jobs.

Cooper said each state department may determine what disciplinary actions to take. There are religious and medical/disability exceptions. However, those workers would still need to be tested weekly for COVID-19.

Health Officials said any workers who are not fully vaccinated would be required to wear masks. The policy stated agencies themselves can require masks for ALL workers regardless of vaccination status if they so choose.

The executive order also encourages all other state and local government agencies to enforce similar policies.

The new executive order is in line with the CDC's latest guidance.

The CDC recommends masks for everyone, regardless of vaccination status, in counties where COVID is spreading fast.

On Thursday, North Carolina recorded over 3,200 new COVID-19 cases - the most cases the state has seen in a single day since late February.

North Carolina state health officials have said time and time again, the way out of this pandemic, is through vaccines.

Vaccine rates are increasing, but only by a little bit each week.

• First doses administered for the week of July 5: 37,338

• First doses administered for the week of July 12: 42,024

• First doses administered for the week of July 19: 59,486