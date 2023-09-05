Student found dead outside dorms at NC State

The cause of death is not known.

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina State University police are investigating a student's death from Monday afternoon outside of Sullivan Hall.

The student was found dead outside of the 12-story residence hall. The circumstances behind the death are not known.

NC State Police Chief Dan House sent a statement to WRAL News on Tuesday morning:

"NC State Police responded to Sullivan Hall on Monday, Sept. 4 shortly after 4 p.m. and upon arrival located a deceased student outside of the residence hall," House wrote. "At this time, [the] cause of death is unknown and under investigation."

